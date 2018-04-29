U.S. Ambassador Krol does Kazakh traditional dance Kara zhorga

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - U.S. Ambassador to Kazakhstan George A. Krol danced the Kazakh traditional dance called Kara zhorga during an event at the embassy in Astana, Kazinform reports.

The video was downloaded on the Embassy's Instagram page and has already received over 3,000 likes.



"The language of dance and music is universal. Dance is a way to express one's thoughts, mood, and culture. Today is the International Dance Day. Friends, you should be dancing," the added caption reads.



It should be noted that Ambassador Krol often extends congratulations to Kazakhstanis on various occasions in Kazakh.