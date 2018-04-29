  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    U.S. Ambassador Krol does Kazakh traditional dance Kara zhorga

    15:41, 29 April 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - U.S. Ambassador to Kazakhstan George A. Krol danced the Kazakh traditional dance called Kara zhorga during an event at the embassy in Astana, Kazinform reports.

    The video was downloaded on the Embassy's Instagram page and has already received over 3,000 likes.

    "The language of dance and music is universal. Dance is a way to express one's thoughts, mood, and culture. Today is the International Dance Day. Friends, you should be dancing," the added caption reads.

    It should be noted that Ambassador Krol often extends congratulations to Kazakhstanis on various occasions in Kazakh.

    Язык танца и музыки -един!💃🏻🕺🏼Танец - это выражение мысли, настроения, культуры. Сегодня Международный день танца! Танцуйте, друзья!🙂

    Публикация от U.S. Embassy to Kazakhstan (@usinkz) 28 Апр 2018 в 9:41 PDT

    Tags:
    Culture Kazakhstan and USA Diplomacy Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!