U.S. Ambassador Krol urges Kazakhstanis to ‘think in tenge&#39;

Commenting on the introduction of freely floating exchange rate of tenge at the Thursday press conference, Ambassador Krol said the situation will get back to normal. "I am confident the situation will stabilize. Of course, it takes time and patience," he noted. The American diplomat reminded that Kazakhstan had been through such situations before in 1990s. People of Kazakhstan, according to him, should show patience and understanding to overcome this challenging period. He also urged Kazakhstanis to think in tenge: "I understand many people in Kazakhstan think in dollars. I live here and I think in tenge." In addition, Ambassador Krol announced his plans to visit regions of Kazakhstan in order to get a better idea of socioeconomic situation in the country. "I am always pleased to meet Kazakhstanis beyond the cities of Astana and Almaty," he added.