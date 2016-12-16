U.S. Ambassador Krol wishes Happy Independence Day to Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - U.S. Ambassador to Kazakhstan George A. Krol has extended his congratulations to all Kazakhstanis on the occasion of 25 years of Kazakhstan's Independence.

In a video shared by the U.S. Diplomatic Mission in Astana via Facebook, Ambassador Krol said that December 16th marks 25 years of Independence for the Republic of Kazakhstan.



"This year also marks 25 years of the strategic partnership and cooperation that is developed between the U.S. and the Republic of Kazakhstan. Our two countries have built a robust relationship that is developed over time and is based on the common bonds of friendship, mutual respect and common goals for the future," George A Krol noted.



"During my own time here in Kazakhstan I've been greatly impressed by the dynamism of our strategic partnership and the strength and the warmth of the friendship between our peoples," he recalled. "From the investment into Kazakhstan's energy sector to cooperation in countering violent extremism, investment we've both made into human capital to educational and exchange programs to supporting Kazakhstan's successful accession to the World Trade Organization (WTO) and its historic election to the UN Security Council, we in the United States have stood together with our friends in Kazakhstan."



"I expect our partnership to grow and benefit both our countries for generations to come. I'd like to use this occasion to wish all of you a very Happy Independence Day! May Kazakhstan and the U.S. enjoy countless years of partnership and cooperation now and in the future!" the American diplomat said in conclusion.