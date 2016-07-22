U.S. Ambassador to Kazakhstan George Krol joined Besh in the U.S.A. marathon

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Ambassador George Krol and family joined Senior Commercial Officer Pat Cassidy and his niece Sarah for Rhode Island's first ‪#‎beshintheusa, the U.S. Embassy in Astana informs via Facebook.

“Join us to celebrate 25 years of USKZ relations as we collect photos of beshbarmak in all 50 states in 2016! Post your photos on Instagram #beshintheusa, and email to beshusa@gmail.com. As damdi bolsyn!” the post reads.

As Kazinform reported earlier, the “Besh in the U.S.A." campaign was launched in early March and covers all 50 states. As per the campaign rules, everyone may join it just taking a picture of Americans and Kazakhstanis sharing beshbarmak and emailing the pictures to beshusa@gmail.com. The name of the U.S. state must be indicated on the photo or in its description and the photos must be posted on Instagram.

Beshbarmak (Besh) is a traditional Kazakh dish made of meat and hand-made pasta. The term "beshbarmak" means "five fingers", since the dish is eaten with one's hands. Meat is boiled and then chopped with knives and mixed with boiled hand-made pasta and spiced with onion sauce. Beshbarmak is usually served in a big round dish.