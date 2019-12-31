U.S. Ambassador William H. Moser: Kazakhstan never ceases to amaze me

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM U.S. Ambassador to Kazakhstan William H. Moser summed up the results of his activity in Kazakhstan in 2019 and extended his best wishes to Kazakhstanis on the upcoming New Year 2020 Holiday, Kazinform reports.

«When I first arrived in Kazakhstan as U.S. Ambassador in March of 2019, I knew that I was in for an amazing experience. I had the honor to attend many programs and events throughout 2019 which demonstrate our strong partnership and growing cooperation between the United States and Kazakhstan. As the first nation to recognize Kazakhstan’s independence, the Unites States wishes to continue to help Kazakhstan in its energetic drive towards the future. In the past 10 months I have had the pleasure of travelling throughout the country from Oskemen in the east to Atyrau and Uralsk in the west, from Petropavlovsk in the north to Shymkent in the south and across many other beautiful and friendly places,» the Ambassador noted in his video congratulation posted on the Embassy’s Facebook account.

The Ambassador also thanked Kazakhstanis for the recommendations to visit various places of the country.

«There is so much to see and do that I have really relied on your local expertise to make sure I’ve visited the topsides. Kazakhstan never ceases to amaze me from the sparkling Caspian Sea to the Grand Charyn Canyon. I am looking forward to seeing more of your country and further strengthening friendship between our two countries in 2020. Happy Holidays!» William H. Moser said.



