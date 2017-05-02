U.S. Assistant Secretary of State may attend Astana talks on Syria - MFA

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - First Deputy Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tleuberdi named participants of the upcoming fourth International Meeting on Syrian Settlement in Astana.

Tleuberdi said on the margins of the Government's meeting on Tuesday that the Guarantor Countries - Russia, Turkey and Iran, observer states - Jordan and the U.S. as well as representatives of the Syrian Government, the Syrian opposition and the UN will partake in the meeting this week.



"16 representatives of the Syrian armed opposition groups have already arrived in the Kazakh capital," he noted.



"UN Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura has confirmed his participation as well. I would like to note that on April 28, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Kairat Abdrakhmanov met with U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in New York. During the talks, the U.S. side once again reiterated its interest in participating in the Astana Meeting as an observer country. We believe that United States Assistant Secretary of State will take part in the 4th meeting," Tleuberdi underscored.



He added that the expert meeting on the Syrian conflict will be held in Astana today. The International Meeting itself is scheduled to take place on May 3-4.