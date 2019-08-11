U.S., Canadian embassies wish Kazakhstan Happy Eid Al Adha

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The diplomatic missions of the U.S. and Canada extended their Eid Al Adha greetings to all Muslims of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

The U.S. Embassy in Kazakhstan took to its Facebook account to extend its best wishes to all Muslims in Kazakhstan and around the world, who are celebrating the joyful occasion of Eid al-Adha!

«We wish health, prosperity and happiness to all Muslims at this special and blessed time,» the Facebook post reads.

The Embassy of Canada also extended its Eid Al Adha congratulations to Kazakhstan via Facebook.



