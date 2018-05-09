U.S. committed to coop with N.K. to achieve peace on peninsula: Pompeo

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Wednesday that Washington is committed to cooperating with North Korea to achieve peace on the Korean Peninsula, Kazinform has learned from Yonhap.

He made the remarks in a meeting with Kim Yong-chol, head of the United Front Department handling inter-Korean relations. Pompeo earlier arrived in Pyongyang to discuss details of a summit between the two countries.

Kim expressed "high expectations the United States will play a very big role in establishing peace on the Korean Peninsula." Pompeo responded, "(The U.S. is) equally committed to working with you to achieve exactly (that)."

Pompeo's visit to Pyongyang was his second in just over a month as U.S. President Donald Trump prepares to hold an unprecedented summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in late May or early June.

Besides discussing details of the summit, including finalizing its date and venue, Pompeo is expected to return to the U.S. with three American citizens being held in the North.

Earlier, an official from Seoul's presidential office Cheong Wa Dae said that the North will likely free the three American detainees soon.