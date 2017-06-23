U.S. Congressman congratulates Kazakhstan on Astana EXPO-2017 opening

WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM - Member of the U.S. House of Representatives Dana Rohrabacher congratulated people of Kazakhstan on the opening of the International specialized exhibition EXPO-2017 in Astana, Kazinform has learned from the Kazakh Embassy in Washington D.C.

"Over the 25 years of Kazakhstan's independence, that country has become a valued member of the international community. Its commitment to building a relationship with the United States has resulted in stronger ties and a strategic partnership rooted in shared interests," the U.S. Congressman said.



Mr Rohrabacher noted that after the Soviet Union dissolved, Kazakhstan inherited the fourth largest nuclear stockpile in the world. Through President Nursultan Nazarbayev's leadership, this nuclear arsenal was decommissioned and the steadfastness of their government in this matter has become a key part of our bilateral relations.



"Today, I would like to call my colleagues' attention to the international Expo 2017 which recently opened in the capital city of Astana. This unique event is focused on addressing the challenging issues of our time, especially the need for improved energy solutions. Expo 2017 is expected to draw nearly five mission visitors over just a few months.



I congratulate the leaders and the people of Kazakhstan on the opening of Expo 2017 and wish them success as public audiences visit the exposition and the nation of Kazakhstan," the U.S. Congressman added.