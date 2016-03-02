U.S. DEA agents visit Almaty to tell their true story about capturing drug lord Pablo Escobar

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The U.S. Diplomatic Mission to Kazakhstan announces a visit to Almaty on March 9-11 by Javier Peña and Stephen Murphy, retired Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Special Agents in Charge who worked in Colombia to capture drug lord Pablo Escobar, Kazinform learnt from the U.S. Embasst in Astana.

On Thursday, March 10th Peña and Murphy will deliver a free public presentation at Great Hall of KIMEP University located at 4 Abay Avenue at 19:00. Peña and Murphy will tell the true story of the law enforcement cooperation between the United States and Colombia that led to the 1993 demise of Escobar, the wealthiest drug trafficker in history considered the King of Cocaine. Russian translation will be provided, and attendance is open to the public. Also during their visit, Peña and Murphy will deliver a lecture to students and staff at the Almaty Academy of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and at the National Security Committees Border Guard Service Academy. Peña and Murphy will visit Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan on March 14-15.

Javier Peña and Steve Murphy received the highest awards from the U.S. and Colombian governments for their role in capturing Pablo Escobar an operation that highlighted both decorated agents careers. They have been portrayed in Netflixs blockbuster NARCOS TV series about the story of the international investigation and operation that ended Pablo Escobars reign over drug trafficking. Peña and Murphy serve as Technical Consultants for the series.

The agents visit to Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan highlights the long-standing cooperation between the U.S. DEAs regional bureau located in Almaty and Central Asian law enforcement agencies in combatting international drug trafficking.