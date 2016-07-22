U.S. Deputy Commerce Secretary Bruce Andrews visited Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Deputy Secretary of Commerce Bruce Andrews visited Astana on July 12th for bilateral talks with Kazakh officials. During the meeting with Foreign Minister Erlan Idrissov they talked about the prospects for cooperation under Kazakhstan's development strategies including Kazakhstan 2050, Nurly Zhol and "100 Steps" national plan. The sides reaffirmed their readiness to expand the existing private-sector cooperation to the benefit of both countries.

At the meeting with Vice Minister of Investment and Development Yerlan Khairov, the discussions were focused on investment and trade cooperation. The Vice Minister talked about Kazakhstan Government's efforts to further improve business climate in the country and reassured that the U.S. companies would be welcomed as partners, as the country seeks high technologies and finances to diversify its economy. The American official also met with the senior executives at Samruk-Kazyna as well as Baiterek state owned holding companies, Kazinform learnt from www.kazakhembus.com.

While in Kazakhstan, Mr. Andrews also engaged with the American Chamber of Commerce and talked about their U.S. companies operations in Kazakhstan. He also recognized the success of partnership between Samruk Kazyna and Primus Partnership in bringing green technology to Kazakhstan. One of the main outcomes of the visit was to attend the official opening of the office of Spancrete in Astana. This company brings new technology, while it participates in the implementation of affordable housing program. The visit is a milestone event, as the two countries celebrate the 25th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations. The U.S. has been the reliable strategic partner for Kazakhstan, which is celebrating the 25th anniversary of its independence.