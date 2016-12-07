U.S. Deputy Secretary of Commerce lauds successful ties between U.S., Kazakhstan

WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM - U.S. Deputy Secretary of Commerce Bruce Andrews delivered remarks at the 4th Annual Kazakhstan-U.S. Convention this week. The convention "Celebrating the Quarter Century Milestone" was held on Tuesday, December 6th, in Washington, D.C.

It marked 25 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and the United States and the 25th anniversary of Kazakhstan's Independence. It gathered public and private sector leaders from Kazakhstan and the U.S. to strategize about the future of the bilateral trade and investment relationship.



In his remarks, Deputy Secretary Andrews talked about his recent visit to the Kazakh capital city Astana and reflected on the successful diplomatic and commercial ties promoted between the two countries over the past two decades. He also touched upon how the Commerce Department and Kazakhstan work together to build more favorable business and investment climate ahead of the International specialized exhibition EXPO-2017.



Deputy Secretary Andrews noted that the U.S. values Kazakhstan as its partner. He said, "Your success is important to the United States. And we want to work with you to ensure that trade between our two countries continues to grow. In fact, as we reflect on the progress of the last 25 years, it is important that we strive for an even more productive future."



"2016 has been a seminal year for Kazakhstan. Not only are we celebrating 25 years of Kazakhstan's independence, but we also celebrating a quarter century of U.S.-Kazakhstan diplomatic relations. The United States was the first to recognize Kazakhstan's independence in December 1991.



And from the beginning, our relationship has been rooted in commerce - in the commercial relationships between our two countries that grow deeper and more prosperous every year. Take, for example, Chevron's commitment to TCO which dates back to 1993. It was accompanied by the entry of a dozen U.S. firms into the Kazakhstan market. At the Department of Commerce, we take pride in the business relationships that we have helped to create for our companies in Kazakhstan. We have seen how U.S. industry has supported Kazakhstan through its transition from a centrally-planned economy into a player in global commerce," Andrews said.



During his remarks, the U.S. Deputy Secretary of Commerce stressed that many American firms operate in Kazakhstan. "They not only bring investment and management expertise, but also new technologies and a commitment to inclusive growth. The American Chamber of Commerce in Kazakhstan, for example, now has over 200 members committed to supporting a fair and competitive business climate across the country. This is good for the people of Kazakhstan, but also a sign that after 25 years of diplomatic and commercial ties, Kazakhstan is poised for even greater success in the decades to come.



I have seen these opportunities firsthand. This past July, I visited Astana to meet with government officials and members of the business community. I heard about Kazakhstan's plans to become a regional commercial hub and described how American companies can - and should - be part of this effort. Today, the Kazakhstani people have created a vibrant economy, integrating generations of cultural traditions with modern amenities, technologies, and services. I saw this everywhere I went, from the Khan Shatyr mall in Astana to the Bayterek Tower. In my meetings with the Government of Kazakhstan, I was impressed by officials' commitment to creating a better business and investment climate," he pointed out.



"We discussed the many opportunities made possible by Kazakhstan's privatization efforts and the planned Astana International Financial Center. I was also encouraged by Kazakhstan's extensive engagement with the international community, including its recent WTO membership, upcoming non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council, and continuing aspirations to join the OECD. Let me be clear: The United States remains committed to working with Kazakhstan to create an economic climate that enables foreign and domestic businesses to thrive," Andrews said.



He also mentioned that Kazakhstan has tremendous resources. "Its location at the center of the historical Silk Road; and its ability to link East and West today are advantages that few countries can match. Yet, it is hard to realize the benefits of these comparative advantages when companies still confront basic business climate challenges. That is why we continue to seek reforms that strengthen the rule of law, ensure fairness and judicial independence, and eliminate corruption and legal uncertainty. Above all, companies are looking for transparency and predictability, whether that is in licensing requirements, work permit regulations, tax treatment, intellectual property protections, or customs tariff applications," Andrews stressed.



The U.S. official added that the Department of Commerce is ready to support Kazakhstan's reform agenda and the continued modernization of its economy. "Our Commercial Law Development Program organizes Expert Level Regional Working Groups on standards, customs issues, and sanitary and phytosanitary measures. The U.S. Patent and Trade Office has also organized a series of Judicial Workshops. But improving the business climate in Kazakhstan must be a true partnership - one that brings out the very best in our governments and private sectors. Put simply, economic reforms that promote greater investment in Kazakhstan are in all of our best interests. The Kazakhstani people benefit from the creation of new jobs, improvements to infrastructure, and the many other economic opportunities spurred by greater collaboration," he noted.



"We share the Government of Kazakhstan's view that supporting the development of small and medium-sized enterprises is essential to health of the overall economy. Our Special American Business Internship Training Program, or SABIT, provides Eurasian business leaders the opportunity to learn about U.S. best practices, build partnerships, and strengthen their professional networks. Since the program's inception 25 years ago, SABIT has trained over four hundred Kazakhstani business professionals. Earlier this year, our program for Kazakhstani IT Startup Entrepreneurs brought aspiring business owners to Washington, New York City, and Silicon Valley to meet with incubators, venture capitalists, and technology leaders," Andrews emphasized.



In his remarks Andrews also mentioned the USA Pavilion at the Astana Expo 2017. In his words, the U.S. Pavilion will highlight the diversity of American culture, the strength of our educational institutions, and the contributions of U.S. businesses to Future Energy and your other efforts.



"The Expo represents a unique opportunity for Kazakhstan as well. It is your opportunity to show the world the progress you have made over these last 25 years - from your rich culture to a budding innovation ecosystem to your multi-vector foreign policy successes. It will also be a chance to show the direction Kazakhstan will head in these next few years," he added.