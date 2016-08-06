U.S. Diplomat George Krol: I like people in Kazakhstan (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

ALMATY. KAZINFORM I like people in Kazakhstan most of all, said U.S. Ambassador to Kazakhstan George Krol in an interview with mass media on the sidelines of the USKZ Festival.

"You, Kazakhstanis, are so different - you are the representatives of various ethnicities... this is Kazakhstan's history. People here are very talented, hard-working and very hospitable. I feel this hospitality every day. I feel love from every person I meet in Kazakhstan every day. I feel here like at home," noted Mr. Krol.



From August 5 to 7, the Gorky Park of Almaty is hosting the USKZ Fest devoted to celebration of the 25th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and the U.S.



Famous Kazakh singer Galymzhan Moldanazar, talented pianist Nurgul Nussipzhanova, Assyl band, designer Kamila Kurbani and many others join American artists including Charles Turner jazz band, Break of Reality and Grace Garrett at the Festival.



























