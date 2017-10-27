  • kz
    U.S. does not seek war with N. Korea, but denuclearization - Pentagon

    09:44, 27 October 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFPORM The goal of the United States is not a war with North Korea, but complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, U.S. Secretary of Defense James Mattis said Friday during his visit to the inter-Korean border, Yonhap News Agency reports.

    The Pentagon chief also said the U.S. will stand with South Korea in confronting threats posed by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, according to Reuters.

    Mattis was visiting Panmunjom, a heavily fortified strip of land that divides the Korean Peninsula, along with Defense Minister Song Young-moo.

     

    World News
