U.S. donates early TB detection modules to Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The U.S. Embassy in Kazakhstan handed over 50 new GeneXpert early tuberculosis detection machines to the Kazakh Ministry of Healthcare, Kazinform correspondent reports.

As the U.S. AmbassadorWilliam H. Moser said, for more than two decades the USAID had been cooperatingwith the Government, medical staff and civil society of Kazakhstan to simplifythe procedure of detecting and treating tuberculosis in order to keep health andprevent TB-related deaths.

William H. Moser said that today the U.S. Embassy cooperates and achieves great success in reduction of tuberculosis in Kazakhstan.At the UNGA High-Level Meeting on EndingTB held in 2018, the United States undertook a commitment to successfully cure40mn people around the world by 2020. The USAID Administrator, Ambassador MarkGreen announced a new innovative approach ‘Global Accelerator to End TB’ aimedat using all the existing anti-tuberculosis resources for achievement of thisgoal.

Besides, theUSAID launches a new regional ‘Eliminating Tuberculosis in Central Asia’ orETICA which is called to bolster all thenational TB programmes in Central Asia, the Ambassador noted.

The USAID willalso provide technical support to the producers of anti-tuberculosis drugs inKazakhstan, he added.

Vice Minister ofHealthcare of Kazakhstan Lyazat Aktayeva thanked the U.S. Diplomat and saidthat Kazakhstan had actively backed the partnership with the internationalorganizations. «Kazakhstan has always strived to implement promptdiagnostics technologies. 59 similar modules are already functioning in ourhospitals,» she added.

The new 50GeneXpert modules will be sent to the regions being in short supply of them – Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Kostanay, Karaganda, andTurkestan regions and to the cities of Nur-Sultan and Almaty.