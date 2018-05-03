U.S. Embassy helps make Astana greener

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - U.S. Ambassador to Kazakhstan George A. Krol joined the tree planting ceremony in Astana on Thursday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

American diplomat said he is an avid supporter of the greening campaign launched by the city authorities. He also welcomes the Green Belt around Astana initiative and believes that a tree is a great air purification tool.



Ambassador Krol revealed that during his three-year tenure with the diplomatic mission in Astana, some 400 trees had been planted in the yard of the Embassy. Those are mostly pines, birches and even an oak all the way from North Dakota.



According to him, a U.S. Congressman made a gift of 30 trees to Astana during his visit to the International specialized exhibition EXPO-2017 last summer. Parts of the saplings were presented to the new Botanical garden in the Kazakh capital. In the U.S. oaks can live to well over 200-300 years old.



George Krol added that a new employee representing the U.S. Department of Agriculture had joined the Embassy recently.



This came as a result of Kazakh leader Nursultan Nazarbayev and U.S. President Donald Trump's January meeting. The presidents agreed to step up bilateral relations between Astana and Washington, especially in agriculture. It was noted that the new employee had already visited regions of Kazakhstan.





