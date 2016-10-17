U.S. Embassy in Astana cooks beshbarmak on Pasta Day

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The U.S. Embassy in Astana decided to mark the National Pasta Day with beshbarmak, traditional Kazakh dish cooked with the use of meat, hand-made pasta, onions and broth.

“It is National Pasta Day in the US! We want to celebrate it with the Kazakh national meal “Beshbarmak”, joining the U.S. Consulate Almaty #beshintheusa campaign! Can you name the beshbarmak components marked on this photo?” a post on the Embassy’s Facebook account reads.

In March 2016 the U.S. Consulate in Almaty launched the Besh in the U.S.A. marathon in honor of the 25th anniversary of the Kazakh-U.S. diplomatic relations. The campaign aims at familiarizing the American people with traditional Kazakh food, namely beshbarmak.

As per the campaign rules, everyone may join it just taking a picture of Americans and Kazakhstanis sharing beshbarmak and emailing the pictures to beshusa@gmail.co m . The name of the U.S. state must be indicated on the photo or in its description and the photos must be posted on Instagram.



