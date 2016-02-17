  • kz
    U.S. Embassy in Astana released a video on 25th Anniversary of Kazakhstan-U.S. Friendship

    10:34, 17 February 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan and the U.S. mark 25th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations this year. On this occasion, the U.S. Embassy in Astana issued a video-congratulation on the jubilee, the main slogan of which is "Birge" which means "Together".

    “Together … partnering for a better world” – it seems these words in the best way describe the Kazakh-U.S. relations.

    It should be noted that the U.S. became the first country to recognize Kazakhstan’s independence in far 1991, after the Soviet Union’s collapse.

