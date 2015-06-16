U.S. Embassy in Kazakhstan halts issuance of visas due to technical problems

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The U.S. Embassy in Kazakhstan is unable to process applications for U.S. visas due to technical problems.

"U.S. Embassies around the world are currently experiencing technical problems with passport and visa systems. This issue is not specific to any particular country, citizenship document or visa category. We are working urgently to correct the problems and restore our system to full operational status as soon as possible," the statement released by the U.S. diplomatic mission in Kazakhstan says. Due to these worldwide consular systems problems, the U.S. Embassy in Astana and Consulate in Almaty are unable to process applications for U.S. visas that were submitted on or after June 9, 2015. Nonimmigrant visa applicants who submitted the DS-160 application form on or after June 9 should cancel their interview appointments. The Embassy will make the announcement once the consular sections in Embassy Astana and Consulate General Almaty are back to normal.