U.S. Embassy opens American Corner at Gumilyov Eurasian University

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The U.S. Embassy invites media to cover the Grand Opening of the new American Corner in Astana. Over the past ten years, the U.S. Mission in Kazakhstan has worked closely with local libraries to offer the general public access to free English-language resources and programs related to the United States through its 11 information centers or "American Corners" around Kazakhstan, the embassy's press service informs.

Located at the L.N. Gumilyov Eurasian National University Scientific Library (10 Pushkin Street), the new American Corner will offer a modern and inviting space with research computers, books, discussion areas, a 3D printing science and technology lab, and a communications suite for web-chats and other virtual programs. This center will be a resource and convening space for people from the university and across Astana.

The opening ceremony will be held September 2, 2015 at 10:30am. Ambassador George A. Krol and Rector Yerlan Sydykov will officiate at the event, with participation of other officials from government and academics. The ceremony will be followed by a small reception.

The new American Corner will also offer patrons opportunities for intellectual development through games, robotics and construction kits, 3D technology, and other innovative hands-on activities. Through a generous donation from Chevron, the Science and Technology Lab will promote scientific exploration and inquiry in an easily accessible environment, making a lasting impression on young minds.

The American Corner will also feature a one-of-a-kind mural painted by Carrie Neumeyer, an American artist, illustrator, and musician with extensive teaching experience and a great enthusiasm for community-oriented art education projects. Carrie will work with a group of local student-artists to paint the U.S.-themed mural. The outline of the mural will be on display during the Grand Opening and Carrie Neumeyer will be available to explain her vision.