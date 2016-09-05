U.S. Embassy to hold media security training in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Legal Media Centre Public Foundation and the U.S. Embassy will hold a training on media security in Astana, Kazinform learnt from Expert of the Legal Media Centre Diana Okremova.

"Journalists, bloggers, civil activists and all active users of Internet are invited to the training. Our training will focus on such issues as interference with private life and responsibility for it, prosecution of defamation, dissemination of unreliable information etc. The most painful topic, of course, is propaganda and agitation aimed to arouse religious, social and inter-ethnic clashes. For this reason, we want to help our journalists not to become victims of any court trials," Okremova said.



The training participants will be enabled to learn the international standards in media sector's regulation.



The event will be held by the experts of the Legal Media Centre under the support of the U.S. Embassy in Astana.



Similar trainings will be organized in Pavlodar and Taraz.