U.S. expert and CEO of iStrategyLabs Peter Corbett gives master classes in Kazakhstan (PHOTO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The U.S. mission to Kazakhstan organized a visit and a master classes of renowned U.S. expert and CEO of iStrategyLabs Peter Corbett in Kazakhstan this week.

Peter Corbett is the founder and CEO of iStrategyLabs, a digital agency that develops solutions to clients' challenges and brings them to life in the online and offline world. He is widely known for his marketing acumen coupled with a deep technical background, and a focus on community building. The iStrategyLabs team, led by Peter Corbett, has undertaken for some of the world's biggest brands, such as NBC Universal, USA Network, Disney, Microsoft, NASDAQ, Coca-Cola, Deloitte, McKinsey, Volkswagen, Audi, Ford, Hilton, Tree, Embassy Suites Hotels, Marriott and more.

Mr. Corbett is frequently called upon by media such as Good Morning America, Time Magazine, NPR, the Washington Post, CNN.com, Inc. Magazine, WIRED and GigaOm to provide his perspective on technology, entrepreneurship and innovation. He is also the founder and CEO of a digital agency that works across the U.S., Finland, Amsterdam, Barcelona, London, India, and other countries.

While in Astana, Peter shared his success story and how he started his business from scratch. Interestingly, he found his success after he was fired from an advertising agency. Instead of falling into depression, according to Peter, he started to think about new ideas.

At first he worked alone, but after receiving two major projects he hired his first employee.

Today, Peter's company is worth $30 million and has nearly 100 employees. However, Peter constantly looks for new talents and says that doors of his company are open for Kazakhstanis.

During the master class in Astana, Peter also gave some practical recommendations on how to start the business in this every-changing world to local entrepreneurs and young Kazakhstanis.