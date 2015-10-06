U.S. expert to speak about branding, business startups at a master class in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The U.S. Mission to Kazakhstan, in partnership with Kazmedia Center's media school and the Club of Foreign Editors, is holding a master class in Astana for editors-in-chief, journalists, producers and any other creative people across the industry on 7th October, 2015, the press service of the U.S. Embassy in Kazakhstan reports.

This master class will be conducted by Peter Corbett, a globally sought speaker and leader among the U.S. creative and technology community. He is also the founder and CEO of a digital agency that works across the U.S., Finland, Amsterdam, Barcelona, London, and India.

The agenda will focus on new web and mobile technologies and the recent technology innovation projects the iStrategyLabs team, led by Peter Corbett, has undertaken for some of the world's biggest brands, such as NBC Universal, USA Network, Disney, Microsoft, NASDAQ, Coca-Cola, Deloitte, McKinsey, Volkswagen, Audi, Ford, Hilton, Tree, Embassy Suites Hotels, Marriott and more. Mr. Corbett is frequently called upon by media such as Good Morning America, Time Magazine, NPR, the Washington Post, CNN.com, Inc. Magazine, WIRED and GigaOm to provide his perspective on technology, entrepreneurship and innovation.

On October 8, the U.S. Mission together with the National Chamber of Commerce Atameken and the Astana Management University will be hosting a session on how to start the business and use modern technologies in this ever-changing world. And on October 9 the U.S. Mission together with the public foundation of young entrepreneurs will be hosting a startup accelerator session for young businessmen.