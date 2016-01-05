U.S. files civil suit against Volkswagen for environment violations

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - The U.S. Justice Department on Monday, filed a civil lawsuit against the German carmaker Volkswagen. This comes after the maker allegedly violating the Clean Air Act, by installing illegal devices to impair emission control systems in nearly 600,000 vehicles.

Based on the complaint, Volkswagen could face fines exceeding 90 billion U.S. dollars - or as much as 37 thousand U.S. dollars per vehicle. The lawsuit accuses Volkswagen of four counts of violation -- including tampering with the emissions control system, and failing to report violations.

The Justice Department has also been investigating criminal fraud allegations against Volkswagen, for misleading U.S. consumers and regulators. The carmaker's shares in Frankfurt closed at 137.74 euros per share, down more than 4.7 percent.

Source: Xinhua