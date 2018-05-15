U.S. Forces Commander in Astana to discuss security coop

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - General Joseph L. Votel, commander of U.S. Central Command, is in Astana May 14-15 on his first working visit to Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the U.S. Embassy in Kazakhstan.

During his time in Astana, Votel will meet senior leadership in the Kazakhstani government to discuss cooperation between the United States and Kazakhstan in support of security in Central Asia and beyond.



As Presidents Nazarbayev and Trump affirmed in January, the United States and Kazakhstan are committed to deepening their joint efforts to support regional security, including in Afghanistan.



The U.S.-Kazakhstan security partnership includes joint training opportunities for military officers, joint exercises, and more than 25 years of successful cooperation to prevent the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.