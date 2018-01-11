U.S. Fulbright Scholar: engaging literature for Kazakhstani teachers and students

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Richard Burke spent a semester teaching literature at Kazakh-American Free University. He helped students understand how culture affects personal identity through teaching two courses that explore collisions and connections between social and individual values, Kazinform has learnt from the U.S. Diplomatic Mission in Astana.

According to the embassy, Richard also offered conversational practice in English at his host university and the American Corner and also gave public lectures on American life and culture in Ust-Kamenogorsk and Shymkent. The scholar also shared his experience in curriculum design and instructional development with faculty at his host institution.



Dr. Richard Burke came to Kazakhstan on the Fulbright U.S. Scholar program to teach English and American Literature at Kazakh-American Free University in Ust-Kamenogorsk for one semester of 2017-2018 academic year. Dr. Burke is professor of Literature at English Department, School of Humanities and Social Sciences, Lynchburg University, Virginia.