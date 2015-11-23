U.S. helicopter crashes in South Korea, 2 presumed dead: reports

SEOUL. KAZINFORM - A U.S. military helicopter crashed in South Korea on Monday, with two pilots believed to have been killed in the crash, according to media reports.

The incident happened in Wonju, Gangwon Province, some 60 kilometers southeast of the capital Seoul, at around 6:22 p.m. local time, Yonhap News Agency reported. The helicopter caught fire and was "burnt to ashes," Yonhap said, adding that the military, police and firefighting authorities were engaged in trying to establish the cause of the crash. It is thought that the aircraft was an AH-64 Apache, and a police official was quoted as saying it was thought to have taken off from Pyeongtaek in Gyeonggi Province. Source: Kyodo