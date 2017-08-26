U.S. imposes new sanctions on Venezuela

WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM U.S. President Donald Trump has signed an executive order imposing new financial sanctions on Venezuela, said White House in a statement released on Friday.

The new sanctions will prohibit dealings in new debt and equity issued by the government of Venezuela and its state oil company, according to the statement.



"It also prohibits dealings in certain existing bonds owned by the Venezuelan public sector, as well as dividend payments to the government of Venezuela," it added.



Meanwhile, primarily targeting the Venezuelan government, the U.S. Treasury was issuing general licenses that allow for transactions that would otherwise be prohibited by the executive order.



The new sanctions did not mention cutting off U.S. imports of Venezuelan oil, which could be critical to Venezuela's economy as well as U.S. oil refiners.



It was the latest round of sanctions slapped by the Trump administration on the South American country after Venezuela held elections for the National Constituent Assembly (ANC) at the end of July.



On Aug. 9, the U.S. Treasury Department imposed sanctions on eight Venezuelan individuals involved in the creation of the controversial ANC.



The move came after Washington blacklisted Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on July 31, one day after Venezuela held elections for the ANC.



Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro announced on Tuesday that his government is taking steps to defend the country against U.S. economic sanctions.



Speaking at a press conference in the capital, the president said that Washington is planning a "commercial, oil and financial blockade," which would worsen the economic situation in the country.



Maduro also noted that Venezuela-U.S. relations were at their worst moment.





Source: Xinhua .