U.S., Kazakhstan initial new International Science and Technology Center agreement

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On June 22, in Astana, Kazakhstan, the Agreement Continuing the International Science and Technology Center (ISTC) was initialed by the European Union, Georgia, Japan, the Kingdom of Norway, Kyrgyz Republic, the Republic of Armenia, the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Republic of Korea, and the United States of America, Kazinform has learnt from the U.S. Diplomatic Mission to Kazakhstan.

The ISTC, with its new headquarters at Nazarbayev University in Astana, Kazakhstan, seeks to minimize incentives for scientists and engineers in states with technologies, expertise, and related materials applicable to WMD to engage in activities that could result in the proliferation of WMD or related materials by supporting and cooperating in research and development activities for peaceful purposes.

The initialing of the agreement sets the stage for signing the agreement once all parties have completed their internal procedures.

Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Nonproliferation Programs Simon Limage led the U.S. interagency delegation, which included technical experts from the Departments of State and Energy.