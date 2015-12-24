  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    U.S.-Kazakhstan strategic dialogue to be continued in ABC format

    15:45, 24 December 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan-U.S. strategic dialogue will be continued in ABС format in 2016. Deputy Assistant Secretary for Central Asia at the U.S. Department of State Daniel Rosenblum said it today at a press conference held by telephone with Kazakhstani journalists.

    “In 2016 we will continue the dialogue and the work on countering extremism together with the Central Asian countries. The understanding of how extremists recruit their followers in Central Asia is important for us. To my mind, this work will be continued next year, in order to prevent recruitment of militants and their free movement,” the representative of the White House said.

    ABC format (high-level Annual Bilateral Consultations) was established by the U.S. and Central Asian countries in 2009. The press conference was organized by the U.S. Embassy in Astana.

    Tags:
    Foreign policy Security Kazakhstan and USA Diplomacy News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!