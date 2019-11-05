U.S. kicks off withdrawal from Paris Agreement

WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM The United States began on Monday the process of withdrawing from the Paris Agreement, according to a statement by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Xinhua reports.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced in June 2017 that his country would leave the Paris Agreement.

According to the agreement, its signatories can only formally request to quit the pact three years after it takes force, which falls upon Nov. 4, 2019, and the withdrawal will take effect one year from delivery of the notification, meaning that the United States will formally pull out of the pact on Nov. 4, 2020.

The decision made the United States the only nation among nearly 200 signatories that abandoned this global agenda on combating climate change.

Trump announced the withdrawal soon after he took office, citing concerns about the pact's threat to the U.S. economy.