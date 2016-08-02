U.S. launches airstrikes on Islamic State in Libya

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM - The United States began a new campaign of airstrikes on Islamic State militants in Libya on Monday, the Defense Department said.

The strikes, authorized by President Barack Obama, targeted positions in the port city of Sirte, the largest Islamic State stronghold in Libya.



"The U.S. stands with the international community in supporting (the Libyan unity government) as it strives to restore stability and security to Libya," Pentagon Press Secretary Peter Cook said in a statement.



"These actions and those we have taken previously will help deny (Islamic State) a safe haven in Libya from which it could attack the United States and our allies," he said.



Source: Kyodo