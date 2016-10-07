U.S. mission to Kazakhstan hosts ‘Education in the USA' fair

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The U.S. Embassy in Kazakhstan and Education USA invite all to attend a fair in Astana, "Education in the USA," where you will be able to interact face to face with representatives of 37 American universities, alumni, and representatives of the U.S. Embassy and get immediate responses to your questions, Kazinform has learnt from the U.S. Diplomatic Mission to Kazakhstan.

You will hear about the benefits of studying in the United States, the programs and funding opportunities on offer, the application process, and student visas - all reasons to attend in person. Alumni of U.S. universities, Education USA advisers, and American Councils will also participate in the fair.

"This is an amazing opportunity and we're excited to have so many different universities and colleges represented at the fair - there are programs for all types of students at all levels of study. You will be able to discuss with the U.S. university representatives more than 200 bachelor, masters and PhD programs at leading universities in the United States," Cultural Affairs Officer Megan Tetrick has said.

Education USA is a global network of more than 400 information education centers in 170 countries that are supported by the Bureau of Education and Cultural Affairs of the Department of State. The network promotes U.S. higher education to students around the world by offering accurate, comprehensive, and current information about opportunities to study at accredited postsecondary institutions in the United States.

The event is now in its 9th year. U.S. education fairs will also take place this year in Almaty and Karaganda.

The fair in Astana will be held from 14.00 till 18.00, on October 9, 2016, at Ramada Plaza, 47 Abai St. Prior registration at www.EducationUSAKazakhstan.org/fair is a must.