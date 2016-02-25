U.S. Mission to Kazakhstan to launch new cycle of Small Grants Program

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The U.S. Mission to Kazakhstan is pleased to announce the launch of the new cycle of the U.S. Embassy Small Grants Program (SGP) for Kazakhstani non-governmental organizations and civil society groups, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the mission.

The Small Grants Program will award funding to Kazakhstani non-governmental, non-commercial organizations for specific projects aimed at developing civil society in Kazakhstan. The SGP will accept project proposals related to the following themes: promotion of civil society, including public participation in government decision making, protection of human rights, and promotion of diversity and tolerance.

Through the Small Grants Program, organizations will be able to cover expenses for campaigns to engage the public in socially valuable activities, advocacy for solving societal issues, monitoring of current legislation and state programs' implementation, development of proposals for legislative changes and other expenses directly related to proposed projects. The maximum funding for each project is $30,000.

The Small Grants Program application process will include two stages. During the first stage, potential applicants will submit a brief 2-page concept paper, outlining the societal problem to be addressed, project goals and objectives, experience and sustainability of the organization, target audience, and estimated budget. After reviewing the concept papers, the SGP Program's Committee will invite selected organizations to proceed to the second stage of the application process and submit a complete, detailed project application.

The deadline for submission of concept papers is March 25, 2016.