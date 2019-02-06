U.S.-N.Korea summit to be held in Vietnam Feb 27-28

WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM - U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un plan to hold their second summit in Vietnam Feb. 27-28, a news report said Tuesday, Yonhap reports.

Trump revealed the dates to a group of reporters hours before his State of the Union address, Politico reported.

More details are expected to be announced during the speech at the House chamber later in the day, it added.

Trump said earlier that the date and venue of the highly anticipated summit were set, and that he planned to announce them during or shortly before the annual address.

Vietnam's central resort city of Da Nang has been floated as the likely host.

The two men held their first summit in Singapore in June -- the first-ever sitdown between leaders of the countries -- and committed to work toward complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula in exchange for security guarantees for Pyongyang.

U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun is heading to the North Korean capital to negotiate the details of the next summit.

According to pundits, North Korea may agree to dismantle its main nuclear complex in Yongbyon and the U.S. could declare a formal end to the 1950-53 Korean War, which ended in an armistice, not a peace treaty.