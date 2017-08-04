U.S. police say 3 people shot at San Francisco park

SAN FRANCISCO. KAZINFORM - A gunman shot three people Thursday at the crowded Dolores Park in San Francisco in the US state of California, the San Francisco Police Department said.

"SFPD is on scene investigating a shooting that occurred. 3 shooting victims at this time. All are being transported to the hospital," the department tweeted.

Law enforcers have asked residents and tourists to avoid the popular hillside park overlooking the downtown while a police operation is under way to find the shooter, Sputnik reports.



San Francisco General Hospital spokesman Brent Andrew said one of the victims was in critical condition, according to the Chicago Tribune newspaper. Another one was released, he said.