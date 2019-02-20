U.S. progressive senator Bernie Sanders runs for presidency again

WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM - U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, a self-styled Democratic socialist and 2016 Democratic primary runner-up, announced Tuesday that he will run for presidency again in 2020, Xinhua reports.

"Together, you and I and our 2016 campaign began the political revolution. Now, it is time to complete that revolution and implement the vision that we fought for," Sanders said in an early-morning email to supporters.

Sander's progressive agenda, which has kept pushing the Democratic Party to the left especially since 2016 U.S. elections, currently includes Medicare for All, 15-U.S.-dollar per hour minimum wage, free college tuition, combating climate change and raising taxes on rich Americans.

"Three years ago, during our 2016 campaign, when we brought forth our progressive agenda we were told that our ideas were 'radical' and 'extreme,'" Sanders said in the email.

"Well, three years have come and gone. And, as result of millions of Americans standing up and fighting back, all of these policies and more are now supported by a majority of Americans," he claimed.

As one of the most well-known progressive politicians in the United States, the 77-year-old independent senator caucuses with Democrats in Congress. He is also one of the most outspoken U.S. politicians against President Donald Trump, whom he has repeatedly slammed as a "liar" and a "racist."

Sanders was first elected to the House of Representative in 1990 and to the Senate in 2006.

During the 2018 midterm elections, Sanders again ran a strong grassroots campaign throughout Vermont and was elected the northeastern state's federal senator for the third time.

His second presidential bid will test whether he can retain the anti-establishment progressive appeal to tens of thousands of U.S. millennials as three years ago, local analysts say.