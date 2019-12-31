U.S. Sec of State to visit Kazakhstan Jan 5

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo is set to visit Nur-Sultan January 5, 2020, Kazinform learnt from the Kazakh MFA’s Telegram channel.

«Mike Pompeo is expected to meet the country’s leadership and top officials of the Kazakh Foreign Office. The meetings will discuss the issues of the bilateral and regional political, economic and cultural-humanitarian cooperation as well as global agenda,» a statement reads.