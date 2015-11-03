U.S. Sec of State visited Hazrat Sultan Mosque in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry visited Hazrat Sultan Mosque in Astana, Kazakhstan, within his first official trip to Central Asian states, Kazinform reports citing muslim.kz.

"I am honored to be here and I am grateful to the chief imam for letting me visit the mosque," Kerry said. Kerry named Hazrat Sultan Mosque an unusual place and without hesitation took his shoes off before entering it. Deputy Mufti, chief imam of the Hazrat Sultan Mosque Serikbay Kazhy Oraz arranged a tour of the mosque for John Kerry.