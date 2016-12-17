U.S. Secretary of State congratulates Kazakhstan on 25th Jubilee of Independence

ASTANA. KAZINFORM U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry congratulates Kazakhstan on the 25th anniversary of Independence, Kazinform learnt from the website of the U.S. Department of State.

“On behalf of President Obama and the American people, I am delighted to send best wishes to the people of Kazakhstan as you celebrate your Independence Day and 25th anniversary of independence on this December 16.

The United States was the first country in the world to recognize Kazakhstan's independence in 1991, so this December also marks 25 years of U.S.-Kazakhstani relations.

Kazakhstan made a strategic decision 25 years ago to embrace partnerships with countries from around the world, including the United States. Today, through our Strategic Partnership Dialogue, the United States and Kazakhstan continue to work closely together to improve economic ties, chart a responsible and reliable energy future, promote innovation through cooperation on science and technology, and enhance regional and global security. Throughout 2016, we are celebrating our 25-year anniversary of bilateral relations as we prepare for Astana Expo 2017, “Future Energy,” which takes place from June-September 2017, and provides an excellent opportunity to showcase the strong U.S.-Kazakhstan partnership.

As you celebrate this historic day, know that the United States stands with Kazakhstan in honoring your independence as a diverse nation full of ambition and optimism, and applauds Kazakhstan for its leadership in the international community,” the message of congratulation reads.