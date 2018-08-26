  • kz
    U.S. Senator John McCain dies at 81

    10:24, 26 August 2018
    Photo: None
    WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM - U.S. Senator John McCain, a two-time contender for the U.S. presidency, died at his home in the state of Arizona on Saturday, his office said in a statement. He was 81, Xinhua reports.

    "Senator John Sidney McCain III died at 4:28 p.m. (2328 GMT) on August 25, 2018. With the senator when he passed were his wife Cindy and their family," the statement said.

    McCain had suffered from a malignant brain tumor and had been treated periodically with radiation and chemotherapy since its discovery in 2017.

     

     

    World News
