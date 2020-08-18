U.S. stocks end mixed amid economic data

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM Wall Street's major averages finished mixed on Monday as investors pored through a slew of economic data.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average sank 86.11 points, or 0.31 percent, to 27,844.91. The S&P 500 rose 9.14 points, or 0.27 percent, to 3,381.99. The Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 110.42 points, or 1.00 percent, to 11,129.73, Xinhua reports.





Seven of the 11 primary S&P 500 sectors closed higher, with consumer discretionary up 1.21 percent, leading the advancers. Financials dipped 1.54 percent, the worst-performing group.

Meanwhile, U.S.-listed Chinese companies traded mostly higher, with eight of the top 10 stocks by weight in the S&P U.S. Listed China 50 index ending the day on an upbeat note.

On the data front, U.S. home builder confidence rose six points to 78 in August, matching the record set in 1998, showed the latest National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index released on Monday.

The Empire State manufacturing index, a key metric to gauge business activity growth in New York State, fell to 3.7 in August from 17.2 in July, signaling a slower pace of growth, the New York Federal Reserve said Monday. Economists had expected a reading of 17, according to a survey by Econoday.

U.S. equities eked out modest gains for the week ending Friday that saw the Dow advance 1.8 percent, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq rise 0.6 percent and 0.1 percent, respectively.