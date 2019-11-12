U.S. tech company claims significant improvement in type 2 diabetes on non-medication treatment

SAN FRANCISCO. KAZINFORM A U.S. healthcare tech company said Monday that about 84 percent of American veterans with type 2 diabetes have witnessed significant improvement in their blood sugar levels after 90 days of non-medication treatment, Xinhua reports.

The veteran patients on the Virta Treatment for about three months achieved glycemic outcomes below the diabetes threshold or at least a one-point drop in their blood sugar levels, said Virta Health, a San Francisco-based start-up dedicated to reversing type 2 diabetes with non-traditional means.

The company called the improvement a result of a pilot program it launched in May with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, offering 400 veterans to receive the Virta Treatment, a clinically proven treatment to safely reverse type 2 diabetes without medications or surgery.

Rapid improvement occurred with a 53 percent reduction in prescriptions for diabetes-specific medications, including drugs such as insulin, across the patient population.

The tech firm said the veterans successfully had their blood sugar controlled below the diabetes threshold, and they also lost weight with an average loss of 5 percent of total body weight in only 90 days.

Treatment plans includes personalized dietary guidance, health coaching and biomarker tracking, and encourages patients to reverse chronic disease through lifestyle change, such as a shift from a diet rich in carbs to one abundant in healthy fats like cheese or butter.

Virta Health is a licensed medical provider in all 50 U.S. states, according to its website.