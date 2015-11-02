U.S. to support fight with consequences of Aral Sea desiccation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The U.S. will continue supporting the efforts on liquidation of the consequences of the Aral Sea desiccation. U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said it delivering a speech at Nazarbayev University today.

"We have joined the plan on changing and improving the situation with climate change and the program on liquidation of the consequences of the Aral Sea desiccation. We will also partake in the program on maintaining the river basins in Central Asia," noted he. According to John Kerry, private companies and universities can be attracted to cooperation in ecology and development of ‘green' technologies. "We can work jointly with private organizations, universities, such as yours [Nazarbayev University -editor], to let them develop new technologies and support the vision of President Nursultan Nazarbayev," added he.