U.S. to transport cargo via Kuryk and Aktau ports

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani deputies studied amendments to the Agreement with the U.S. Government concerning shipment of goods through Kuryk and Aktau ports, Kazinform reports.

"Ports of Aktau and Kuryk have been included in the list of check points. This work totally meets the interests of the Republic of Kazakhstan as a strategic partner of the U.S. - the country which aims to keep peace and stability in Afghanistan," said Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Kairat Abdrakhmanov presenting the draft law on ratification of the protocol of amendments to the Kazakhstan-U.S. Agreement of commercial railway transit of cargo via Kazakhstan territory due to participation of the U.S. in Afghanistan stabilization effort.

According to the Minister, it will be commercial railway transit of special non-military cargo.

"Our strategic partnership has been brought to a more expanded level due to the official visit of Kazakhstan President Nursultan Nazarbayev to the United States and today it is getting a new content. Kazakhstan is ready to provide complete assistance to the anti-terrorism coalition and the countries which advocate peace and security in neighboring Afghanistan," said Minister.



The Majilis of Kazakhstan approved the amendments to the Agreement of special cargo transit to Afghanistan.

Main photo: egemen.kz