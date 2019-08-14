U.S. Under Secretary for Political Affairs to visit Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - U.S. Under Secretary for Political Affairs David Hale is set to visit the Kazakh capital on August 20-21, spokesperson of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry Aibek Atamkulov told Kazinform.

With theframework of the visit, David Hale is expected to meet with governmentofficials and participate in the high-level C5+1 involving officials fromCentral Asian countries. Participants of the meeting will focus on thedevelopment of commercial, economic and investment ties, new challenges andthreats in the sphere of security and other issues.

C5+1 initiativeis a platform for discussion and joint regional action on issues of commoninterest.