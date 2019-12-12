U.S. urges N. Korea to rejoin nuclear talks, vows flexible approach

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM The United States urged North Korea to return to stalled denuclearization talks during an open debate at the U.N. Security Council on Wednesday, saying it is prepared to be «flexible» in the process while warning against continued provocative acts.

«We have not asked North Korea to do everything before we do anything. The United States is prepared to be flexible in how we approach this matter,» U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft said, Kyodo reports.

«But we cannot do this alone. North Korea must make this difficult but bold decision to work with us,» she said.

