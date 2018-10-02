U.S. volunteers to teach English at rural schools in Turkestan region

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM - Volunteers from the U.S. will teach English in rural areas of Turkestan region, Kazinform has learnt from a source at the Nur Otan Party.

The volunteers will spend two months teaching English to children in Tasaryk and Taukent villages. This year, the Nur Otan Party launched the English for zhastar (English for the youth) project as part of which native speakers from the U.S. and the UK will teach English at rural schools.



Marco Perez and Katherine Elliot who have arrived in Turkestan region went through rigorous selection to teach English in Kazakhstan.