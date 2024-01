ASTANA. KAZINFORM In the match of the 2018 IIHF U18 World Championship Division I, Kazakhstan defeated Slovenia 7-1, SPORTINFORM reports.

Kazakhstan's Musorov and Saiko both scored twice. Nesterov, Buyalsky, and Boyko netted one goal each.

The only goal for Slovenes was scored by Prostor.

Photo credit: Barys