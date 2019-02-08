UAE Acting Charge D'affaires attends meeting of Kazakh FM with diplomatic missions
The Kazakh minister briefed participants about the directions and priorities of Kazakhstan's foreign policy in the near future, noting that the ministry would focus on economic and investment areas in addition to political issues, as per the directives of the country's president.
He addressed the relations between Kazakhstan and the countries, highlighting the fact that the country is following a policy aimed at establishing friendly relations with all.
He hailed the current relations between the UAE and Kazakhstan, and described them as distinguished and special, thanks to the good relations between the respective leaderships.
At the end of the meeting, the minister highlighted the international events to be held in the country in 2019.
On the sidelines of the meeting, Al Buraiki met with Atamkulov and discussed the key aspects of the relations between both countries and other topics of mutual concern.